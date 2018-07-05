Malayalam TV actress Surya Sasikumar and her family arrested after seizure of fake currency notes

Malayalam TV actress Surya Sasikumar has made it to the headline, and not for the right reason. The actress, her sister, Shruthi and her mother Rema Devi were arrested from Kochi, Idukki after the seizure of fake currency notes. They were arrested with fake notes with face value of Rs. 57 lakh from their residence at Kollam. Surya’s mother is said to be kingpin of the case. The actress and her family have been taken to Kattapana in Idukki district.

Police chief KB Venugopal while talking to PTI said, "She had allowed the upper portion of her premises at Kollam to be used for the illegal activity. She had also financed the cost for printing (the fake notes) by spending about Rs. 4.36 lakh."

"Over half a dozen more accused will soon be nabbed," he added.

Venugopal stated that from fake currency notes in various stages of printing and materials, to the tune of Rs. 7 crore were seized from their residence at Kollam.

A couple of days ago, Police seized fake currency notes with face value of Rs. 2.25 lakh from Annakarayi in Idukki and three men, including a former soldier was arrested. During the interrogation, they revealed the names of the three women.