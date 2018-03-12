Mammootty suffers minor injury on Mamankam sets

Malayalam superstar Mammootty has reportedly sustained minor injuries while filming an action sequence at the sets of his upcoming period film Mamankam. The actor took medical help and a day’s break before returning to the sets to resume shooting. Earlier, Mammootty had sustained injuries while shooting a sword fight for Oru Vadakkan Veeragatha in 1989.

The filmmakers have kept the look and the details of Mammootty’s character in the upcoming period drama under wraps. Mamankam is his third film, where he plays the role from Malabar folklore. He was hugely successful playing Chathiyan Chandu and Pazhassi Raja in the past, hence the expectations are sky high this time. Made on a lavish budget of Rs 50 crore, Mamankam is being helmed by debutante director Sajeev Pillai. The film is currently being filmed at a grand set in Mangalore.

The filmmakers have borrowed the title from Prem Nazir’s 1979 film Maamaankam and the project will feature a stellar star cast from across the country. It will be also be dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and English along with the original Malayalam audio. Mamankam, directed by Sajeev Pillai, is said to have the actor playing a warrior appearing in four different looks for the movie.

Mammootty has been witnessing an unimpressive run at the box office for the last few years now. The actor will also play naval chief Kunjali Marakkar under Santosh Sivan’s direction. The pre-production work of the project is on top speed. Ironically, his onscreen rival Mohanlal has also been tapped to play the same role under Priyadarshan’s direction. After clashing at the box office for decades, Mohanlal and Mammootty are up for a different kind of clash this time. Such a brewing battle is first of its kind in Indian cinema.

Last year, filmmakers Priyadarshan and Santosh Sivan had announced that they both will be making the film based on the legendary naval chief with Mohanlal and Mammootty respectively. Santosh even went ahead and released the first look of the film, which he will be directing.

Recently, the Santosh Sivan camp had claimed the pre-production is already going on and the shooting starts in July. Shaji Nadeshan of August Cinemas, which is bankrolling the project with Mammootty, said, “Kunjali Marakkar pre-production work in full swing! Shoot starts July 2018.”

In reaction to the post, singer MG Sreekumar posted a picture of Mohanlal and Priyadarshan on his Facebook page.

Mammootty's Tamil movie Peranmb is slated to hit the screens by May end or June first. The movie was recently screened at Rotterdam Film Festival, was ranked as one of the 20 best movies. Mammootty currently has several other projects in his bag which includes Parole, Uncle, Peranbu and Abrahaminte Santhathikal. All of these movies are set to hit the screens this year itself.