Mammootty’s Abrahaminte Santhathikal becomes the second-highest Malayalam grosser of all time, how far is it from the top spot?

After having a run of over 50 days in cinemas, Mammootty’s last release Abrahaminte Santhathikal has gone on to become one of the most successful films ever in Malayalam cinema. The trade has openly called the film a blockbuster, saying that it is the second-highest grosser of all time, just below Mohanlal’s Pulimurugan which holds the top spot. The film is still running to packed houses and has reportedly crossed the 1 crore mark at Kochi’s multiplexes itself.

However, Goodwill Enterprises, which is the production house, has cleared the air through an official statement on their Facebook page, stating that they will not be revealing the exact box office collections of the film. They are doing so not only to avoid clashes between fans but also to also abide by the decision of the Producers’ Association.

Written by Haneef Adeni and directed by Shaji Padoor, Abrahaminte Santhathikal follows the journey of two brothers on opposite sides of the law, the misunderstandings between them, and the effect that it has on both their lives. Mammootty played the role of Derick, a cop, while Anson Paul is playing the role of his brother.

Mammootty is looking forward to the release of his next film Oru Kuttanadan Blog, a lighthearted comedy. On the other hand, he also has the Tamil drama Peranbu, along with Maamankam and Madura Raja – two Malayalam entertainers.