MeToo: Dileep resigns from AMMA, Mohanlal calls it a ‘demanded’ move

On Friday afternoon, the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) accepted the resignation from actor Dileep, an accused in the 2017 actress attack case. Actor Mohanlal, who is also the president of the organisation, clarified in a press meet that Dileep’s letter was demanded by the organisation following his actions and accusations and as asked by the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC).

“I had called Dileep and demanded his resignation from AMMA. You can call it a disciplinary action, but if he had not submitted his resignation at that point of time, we would have taken measures to expel him,” said the actor.

While Mohanlal said that AMMA would take all the necessary measures to support women and their presence in the industry, he also added that they would need some time to work on the same. The actor said that this was the first time that the organisation had faced such serious allegations. “I can’t conclude why some members of the WCC come up with such allegations and statements while still being a part of it,” he said.

Mohanlal also expressed his disappointment over how people have been easily taking up his name when it comes to the ringing issues in the industry. He stated that he is worried and not satisfied as the president of AMMA, and is reconsidering his decision to continue in the position.