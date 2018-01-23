Mohanlal promises a lot of action in his upcoming movie

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal shared a still revealing his look from an upcoming film on Tuesday, 23td January. The picture shows an anxious Lalettan seemingly in a hurry to reach somewhere. The complete actor has promised that the audience will be treated to a lot of action and adventure in the film.

“Morning friends, as you all know I’m currently in Mumbai shooting for my new film by Ajoy Varma. I’m thrilled to be playing the central character of this movie that is packed with a lot of action and adventure. Take a look at the first look poster of this action movie,” Mohanlal captioned the image.

Two weeks back, the shooting of the film went on the floors in Mumbai, where the film will be majorly shot. The filming will also take place in Pune and Sri Lanka. Ajoy Varma, the director of the movie, has enlisted services of technicians in Bollywood for his first Malayalam film. The project is penned by Saju Thomas and bankrolled by Santhosh T Kuruvilla under the banner of Moonshot Entertainment. Veteran cinematographer Santosh Thundiyil, who has movies like Rustom, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Krrish to his credit, is also part of this project. Ajoy has also roped in Bollywood stunt choreographer Sunil Rodriguez for the project.

The movie features Parvathy Nair as the female lead while Suraj Venjaramoodu, Dileesh Pothan and Sai Kumar play the supporting cast.

Mohanlal has quite a few interesting projects in his bag. He will be next seen in Odiyan, which marks the directorial debut of ad filmmaker VA Shrikumar Menon. He is also set to play an important role in Kayamkulam Kochunni, which stars Nivin Pauly in the titular role.