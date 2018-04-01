Mohanlal teaser: Manju Warrier as Lalettan fan grooves to superstar's celebrated Tonykutta song

Malayalam actor Manju Warrier recently shared the brand new teaser of her upcoming film Mohanlal, where she plays Meenukutty, a die-hard fan of Malayalam superstar Mohanlal. The 45-second teaser shows Manju celebrating the release of her favourite star’s new film with a group of all male fans. She lip-syncs to a popular dialogue from Kottayam Kunjachan film and breaks into a dance for Tonykutta song, which was sung by the Pulimurgan star for No.20 Madras Mail in 1990.

Mohanlal starred as Tony Kurishingal in the film, which told the murder mystery tale of a young woman in a train journey from Trivandrum to Chennai. The teaser also assures the audience that Mohanlal ‘will definitely’ come to theatres during Vishu festival!

Writer Suneesh Varanad has penned the screenplay for the movie, which has Indrajith Sukumaran as the male lead. The film also features Salim Kumar and Arjun Varghese. Mohanlal has been directed by actor Sajid Yahiya, who earlier made his directorial debut in 2016 with Inspector Dawood Ibrahim starring Jayasurya in the lead role.

The movie will be Manju’s second release this year. Last month we saw the actress in Aami which was based on the autobiographical book written by controversial Malayalam poet Kamala Suraiyya. Directed by ace-filmmaker Kamal, Aami released to mixed reviews from critics and fans.

Manju will also be seen in Mohanlal’s upcoming big-ticket film Odiyan. The film is being helmed by VA Shrikumar Menon.

Mohanlal is scheduled to release on April 14 during Vishu.