Mohanlal to release, plagiarism issues settled out of Kerala court

On Wednesday, April 11 Mohanlal fans were left in a state of shock when the Thrissur Fast Track Court stalled the release of the film. But however, they can rejoice as the movie titled after their favourite actor has been cleared for release on the planned date.

The stay order came in response to a petition filed by scriptwriter Kalavoor Ravikumar who claimed that the film is inspired by his 2005 short story Mohanlaline Enikippol Bhayankara Pediyanu. The Sajid Yahiya directorial showcases Manju Warrier as a hardcore Lalettan fan. Ravikumar, had initially tried to seek remuneration and credit from the filmmakers. But when the filmmakers refused to oblige, he filed a case.

An online news portal quoted Ravikumar saying, “The makers of Mohanlal approached my advocate and sought a settlement. We discussed and agreed to settle the issue for Rs 5 lakh and the case has been withdrawn from the court.”

However, Ravikumar asserted that the case was filed not for compensation. “The team has been saying that they have only taken the theme not the story but it is my story they have used for the film. The court understood it and that is why the stay was given,” he said. “I am also a film person and I know how tough it is to bring a movie on the screen, so I decided to put an end to the dispute. Many from the industry too advised me not to trouble them further. I never wanted a movie to stay inside the cans but I wanted justice,” he added.