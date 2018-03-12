Mohanlal to sing a romantic number for the Ajoy Varma directorial

We all know that the complete actor Mohanlal is a multi-talented personality. He has gone on to prove that point in his multi-decade old career. With no intention of slowing down, the actor will now showcase his singing capabilities once again. Mohanlal will croon in his upcoming action film Neerali. The movie, which is being directed by Ajoy Varma features the actor singing a romantic single alongside Shreya Ghoshal which will be composed by Stephen Devassy. The romantic number will be picturised on Mohanlal and Nadia Moidu, who is teaming up with Mohanlal after almost three decades.

The makers had recently released the first look of Neerali and as expected, it was lauded by Lalettan fans. This movie will also have Suraj Venjaramoodu and Parvatii Nair in key roles. Nadia will essay Mohanlal’s wife in the film which will be majorly shot in and around Mumbai. More details about the rest of the cast are yet to be revealed by the makers of the film.

Besides Neerali, Mohanlal has Odiyan in his bag which is based on Manickan, the last surviving member of the tribal community Odiyan in Kerala. The actor has worked hard to get into that character for his role in Odiyan. Directed by VA Shri Kumar and produced by Antony Perumbavoor, Odiyan is being made on a huge budget as a fantasy thriller.