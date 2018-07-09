Mohanlal’s fantasy thriller Odiyan confirmed to hit the screens on October 11!

One of the most-awaited Malayalam films of 2018, Mohanlal’s Odiyan has fixed its release date as October 11, arriving during the Navratri festive weekend. The VA Shrikumar Menon directorial is billed as the actor’s most expensive film in his career, produced by Antony Perumbavoor under his banner – Aashirvaad Cinemas.

The film is said to be based on the concept of the magical realism, where Mohanlal essays the role of Odiyan Manikyan, a member of the Odiyan tribal community. Going back in history, the community is known for their skill sets of possessing shape-shifting abilities and the knack of escaping enemies by disguising themselves as animals.

Two teasers of the film have been unveiled on YouTube so far. The film has Prakash Raj, Manju Warrier, Innocent, Siddique, Sana Althaf, Appani Sarath and many others in the cast. National award-winning writer Harikrishnan has taken care of the screenplay, while Shaji Kumar, who developed impressive frames in Mohanlal’s Pulimurugan, has cranked the camera. Composer Sam CS, known for his quick rise to fame in the Tamil film industry, has been roped in to compose the background score of the film.

Mohanlal shed close to 18 kilos for the role of a 30-year-old in the film, stunning one and all with his first look launched last year. The actor is currently looking forward to the release of Neerali – a thriller which is about to hit the screens on July 13