Mohanlal’s Randamoozham, Asia's costliest film, to go on floors in July 2019!

UAE-based businessman Dr. BR Shetty is bankrolling Mohanlal’s Randamoozham, probably the biggest film ever made in Asia, at a budget of Rs 1000 crore. Though a section of the audience has been skeptical about the project and wondered whether this film will ever take off considering its whooping productions cost, all the doubts have now been put to rest by Dr Shetty who took to Twitter to announce the status of the film.

Yes the big news is here!’Randaamoozham’, the biggest motion picture ever made in Asia,authored by Shri M T Vasudevan Nair, will start rolling from July 2019. Just finished an important meeting in New Delhi with director @VA_Shrikumar pic.twitter.com/LbrDun1icY — Bavaguthu Raghuram Shetty (@Dr_BR_Shetty) July 27, 2018

Shetty, in a series of tweets, stated that the film would have artists from all across the globe and its shooting will commence in July 2019. The pre-production work is nearing its completion, and the official launch of the film will take place very soon in a grand function.

A lot of celebrated names in Indian cinema and world cinema will be seen along with Shri @Mohanlal . All pre-production work of the magnum opus is nearing completion. The project will be officially launched in a scintillating function very soon.Thank you for all the prayers! — Bavaguthu Raghuram Shetty (@Dr_BR_Shetty) July 27, 2018

Randamoozham is based on MT Vasudevan Nair’s book of the same name, and the cinematic adaptation will be directed by VA Shrikumar Menon. The film is based on the Indian epic Mahabharata, and will star Mohanlal in the role of Bhima. The makers have decided to shoot the film in 2 parts, with both being released within a gap of 90 days in eight Indian languages apart from an English.