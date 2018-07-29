home/ entertainment/ mollywood
Mohanlal’s Randamoozham, Asia's costliest film, to go on floors in July 2019!

Mohanlal’s Randamoozham, Asia's costliest film, to go on floors in July 2019!

First published: July 29, 2018 09:25 AM IST | Updated: July 29, 2018 09:31 AM IST | Author: Nikita Thakkar

UAE-based businessman Dr. BR Shetty is bankrolling Mohanlal’s Randamoozham, probably the biggest film ever made in Asia, at a budget of Rs 1000 crore. Though a section of the audience has been skeptical about the project and wondered whether this film will ever take off considering its whooping productions cost, all the doubts have now been put to rest by  Dr Shetty who took to Twitter to announce the status of the film.

Shetty, in a series of tweets, stated that the film would have artists from all across the globe and its shooting will commence in July 2019. The pre-production work is nearing its completion, and the official launch of the film will take place very soon in a grand function.

 

Randamoozham is based on MT Vasudevan Nair’s book of the same name, and the cinematic adaptation will be directed by VA Shrikumar Menon. The film is based on the Indian epic Mahabharata, and will star Mohanlal in the role of Bhima. The makers have decided to shoot the film in 2 parts, with both being released within a gap of 90 days in eight Indian languages apart from an English.

SHOW MORE
tags: #Dr. BR Shetty #Entertainment #mahabharata #Mohanlal #Mollywood #Randamoozham #regional

Recommended Videos

trending Now

Watch live tv

  • News18 Hindi
  • News18 Kannada
  • News18 Haryana
  • News18 Rajasthan
  • Cnbc Tv18
  • News18 Urdu
View All