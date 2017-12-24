Mollywood Megastar Mammootty mute on his misogynistic movie Kasaba

Recently at a film festival, Malayalam actress Parvathy expressed her disappointment quite openly on Malayalam superstar Mammootty mounting chauvinistic dialogues in Kasaba. In one scene, a woman police officer unbuttons her uniform shirt before she needlessly needles Mammootty. He strikes her down with his words, grabs her by the belt, and as he holds her crotch against his, makes a disgusting comment about how he could disrupt her bodily functions. The particular dialogue she was referring to was the following – “I will f**k you so hard that you’d find it extremely difficult to walk. I will hurt you so badly that your menstrual cycle would go for a toss,” as India Today translates.

Parvathy has had abuses hurled at her ever since. Mammootty fans have been mercilessly trolling her to the extent of giving rape and death threats. Few have supported her, however, it’s Mammootty’s stoic silence that matters the most now. Strangely, the actor has been in a mute mode. Definitely, he is aware of the impact his one statement and his silence would make everyone think that Mammootty endorses misogyny.

Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Issac through his Facebook post sent out a message against abusers in cyberspace. He said, "This is not the only incident where a woman has been attacked for voicing her opinion.This is condemnable. This also proves that the decision of women in the film industry to create a platform for upholding their rights has not been received well by the industry." He also showered praises on the actress for having won an international award for her performance in 'Take Off'.

Writer Saradakutty also pointed out that it is not just Mammootty, but also stars like Mohanlal and Dileep who are part of misogynistic films. Gopinath Parayil, founder of the Blue Yonder and palliative care activist took to Facebook to share his thoughts.

Parvathy has always been known for speaking her mind. Responding to the criticism, she, in a series of tweets, said she never meant to say that actors should not do “bad negative” roles but “let's not glorify the negativity”. She also clarified that she had nothing against Mammootty and that she had just expressed disappointment.

Cinema can reflect all aspects of the society and all kinds of people. The good, the bad and the ugly. But no! It cannot glorify injustice and violence as "cool" & "mass" entertainment. I rest my case. This was a good day indeed! Thank you for sharing (and hurling) your thoughts! — Parvathy T K (@parvatweets) December 12, 2017

I never criticised him. Simply expressed my disappointment in the movie. Thanks for being respectful in the way you put across the comment here. Very rare it seems here. — Parvathy T K (@parvatweets) December 12, 2017

Another misinterpretation of what I said? No thank you. If people choose to hear what they want to hear and get offended, ain't my problem Dominic. I still and strictly believe that creators and superstars of a movie must not glorify harassment and misogyny. — Parvathy T K (@parvatweets) December 13, 2017

This isn't about curbing cinematic creativity. This is only about reassessing how negatives can be imitated in society. And therefore give it a better structure so we avoid glorification of violence and disrespect. — Parvathy T K (@parvatweets) December 12, 2017

It’s fairly clear, from her body of work that Parvathy needs zero publicity stunt to get famous or be recognised for her talent. However, unfortunately, the makers have accused her of doing so. Kasaba director Nithin Renji Panicker took to the film’s official Facebook page to say that this was Parvathy’s attempt to become popular by shaking a big tree. The movie’s producer, Joby George, said with all the creativity of troll commenters on feminist websites, ”If Geethu aunty and Parvathy aunty tell me the dates of their birthday, I will show Kasaba in full house as my birthday gift."

Will the megastar still not speak up?