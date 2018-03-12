Prithviraj Sukumaran on roll: Drops motion poster of Kaaliyan

The motion poster of actor Prithviraj Sukumaran’s next outing Kaaliyan was dropped on Monday and historical drama tells an unusual story from the ballads of the south and features Prithviraj essaying the titular character Kaaliyan. Reportedly, the film will be based on the lives of Iravikutty Pillai - commander-in-chief of Venad kingdom and focusses on the lives, sacrifices and heroism of the immortal warriors of Venad. The actor sports a ferocious look with beefed-up physique, long locks and a thick beard which is pretty similar to Kamal Haasan’s look from Marudhanayagam.

History forgot him..the ballads sing of him. He took on the mightiest with the power of one..the power of self. For honour, teacher and country.. #KAALIYAN! YouTube : https://t.co/oEpgskNHy7@PrithviOfficial @Poffactio pic.twitter.com/Lf2eDpTj71 — Kaaliyan (@KaaliyanMovie) February 26, 2018

Helmed by S Mahesh and produced by Rajeev Nair, Kaaliyan goes on the floors next year after Prithviraj wraps up Aadujeevitham and Lucifer schedules. The rest of the cast and crew are yet to be finalised, however, media reports claim that Baahubali fame Sathyaraj will be seen in a pivotal role. Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy will be composing the background music for the film. Cinematographer Sujith Vaassudev, sound designer Shajith Koyeri are also part of the project.

The ballads of North Malabar, popularly known as Vadakkan Pattukal, have been supplying blockbuster plots to Mollywood for years now. According to folklore, Kaaliyan is a close confidant of Iravikutty Pillai, chief of the army of the Travancore King. When Madurai army kills Iravikutty Pillai in a battle, Kaaliyan decides to fight for the honour of his kingdom.

Prithviraj is already part of another mega project Aadujeevitham, which is a 3D film directed by Blessy and a period drama based on the novel written by Benyamin. Besides he has upcoming action film Ranam Detroit Crossing in his kitty which happens to be the directorial debut of Nirmal Sahadev. Reports say the movie narrates the story of a big immigrant community in Detroit and Michigan and the Tamil street gangs in the locale.