Priya Prakash Varrier now has more Instagram followers than Instagram owner Mark Zuckerberg

Malayalam actress Priya Prakash Varrier, who went viral after the song Manikya Malaraya Poovi from the upcoming film Oru Adaar Love was released, has now scored more followers on Instagram than Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg himself. Zuckerberg is also the owner of the popular photo-sharing app. Varrier’s Instagram followers jumped massively over the last 10 days since her wink video has ruled the internet. While Priya currently has 4.5 million followers, Zuckerberg has 4 million followers on the platform.

This is an all-new record created by the national crush in her newfound sensational social media journey. Earlier, the Malayali teen actress was close to beating Cristiano Ronaldo’s record by garnering more than 600k followers on Instagram in a day. Priya winning million hearts not just in India but in countries like Egypt and Pakistan as well may well be the reason behind her drastic climb.

The song Manikya Malaraya Poovi and the trailer of Oru Adaar Love are trending on YouTube. The song in fact managed to get over 1 million views and 50,000 likes in just 20 hours. Netizens across the globe are crushing over the young girl’s priceless expressions and winks.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the Supreme Court of India is set to hear a plea by Priya, who seeks to quash complaints and an FIR registered against her and the film director for allegedly hurting the Muslim sentiments in the country.