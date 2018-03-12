Priya Prakash Varrier’s wink makes it to a political poster

It seems that internet’s new found love, Malayalam actress Priya Prakash Varrier has managed to mesmerize the Communist Party of India cadres in Kerala. The film clip from Priya’s upcoming debut Oru Adar Love has already triggered controversy around Muslim religious sentiment. But the youth wing of CPI, All India Students Federation, who are busy with the preparation for the party’s upcoming state conference, has come up with a campaign poster of the state conference of the party with Priya Prakash Varrier wink photograph. The campaign poster was prepared by AISF’s Kottakal unit of Malappuram, where the state conference is going to be held on March 1-4.

P Jamsheer, the state joint secretary of AISF, was quoted in a report by Times of India saying, “The controversy regarding the movie and song was unnecessary. The poster can be seen as a symbol of resistance, as a section of a fundamentalist group in North India is coming up against the Priya and director of the movie. The deliberate featuring of Priya's wink in the poster is meant to support the freedom of expression of filmmakers.”

Hours after Priya Prakash Varrier went viral for her Manikya Malaraya Poovi song video, a complaint was registered at the Falaknuma police station in Hyderabad by a group of individuals. They alleged that the objectionable lyrics talked about prophet Mohammed and his wife Hazrath Khadeeja in a disrespectful manner. Also Read: National crush Priya Prakash Varrier wants a breakup, find out why

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan has openly backed the song and said, “The song and its visualization have led to a big controversy and debate. Some Muslim fundamentalists in Hyderabad have now filed a police complaint saying this Mappila pattu amounts to blasphemy. This is sheer intolerance against free thinking and artistic expressions.”