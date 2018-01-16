Second Show actor Sidhu R Pillai found dead in Goa

Rising star of Malayalam cinema Sidhu R Pillai was found dead in Goa on Monday. Son of popular Malayalam film producer PKR Pillai, Sidhu is believed to have reached Goa on January 12th. While it’s not yet confirmed whether he was travelling to the state for work or holiday, unconfirmed reports do point at drowning as the cause of death. According to Manoramaonline, Sidhu's mother identified his body late on Monday evening. The last rites will be held at his hometown of Thrissur.

It was only in 2012 that Pillai had made his film debut with Dulquer Salman with Second Show. An action crime drama that was directed by Srinath Rajendran and written by Vini Vishwa Lal. Salman took to Social Media to express his grief. “Disturbed and sad about the passing of #SidhuRPillai ! Was an excited and vivacious youngster during #SecondShow. Prayers to his family,” he wrote.

Disturbed and sad about the passing of #SidhuRPillai ! Was an excited and vivacious youngster during #SecondShow. Prayers to his family 😞 — dulquer salmaan (@dulQuer) January 16, 2018

Pillai hadn’t had a big ticket ever since though he did manage act in short films. His father was a prominent producer in the industry who produced as many as 16 movies including Chithram, Vandanam, Amrutham Gamaya and many more. Other Malayalam actors even took to social media to remember the youngster.

The investigation for his death is in progress. This is a developing story.