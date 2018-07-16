Siddique comes out in defence of Dileep, targets Congress MP Shashi Tharoor

Actor Dileep and his alleged involvement in the abduction and assault of a Malayalam actress stirred a string of controversies and opened debates across film industries in the South and even in Bollywood. A lot was said and discussed after the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA) decided to reinstate Dileep into the body after Mohanlal stepped in as the newly appointed chief. From actors, directors, film bodies, everyone said that revoking Dileep's suspension from the body was completely uncalled for.

However, actor Siddique came out in defence of his friend and said that the media is ‘defaming him, have already that he is guilty. And to prove his point, he cited the example of Congress MP Shashi Tharoor and media's treatment of him. Tharoor is charged with abetment to suicide of his wife Sunanda Pushkar.

Reportedly, Siddique was present as a speaker at a News Conclave on Friday. It was there when he expressed his concerns about the Dileep controversy. He said, "Shashi Tharoor is also an accused. But he hasn't resigned from his post as the MP. Why is no one asking him to do that? Why are you (media) not painting him as guilty and holding debates on channels? We can only say that (he is guilty) when the crime is proven right? Shashi Tharoor and Dileep are both citizens but why two different justices for them?"

When asked whether the police has ever intervened in his personal freedom, Siddique said it was not the police but the media that has defamed him

Let’s see if Mr. Tharoor reacts to the same.