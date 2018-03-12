Supreme Court stays case against Priya Prakash Varrier

In what comes as a huge relief for internet’s latest obsession Priya Prakash Varrier, the Supreme Court on Wednesday stayed criminal proceedings against her in some states on grounds that a song from her new film Oru Adaar Love hurt religious sentiments. The song, especially the portion that features her with a ‘wink’, has gone viral. The decision by the bench comprising of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices AM Khanwilkar and DY Chandrachud even relieved the director of the film Omar Lulu.

Besides blocking all criminal proceedings, the Supreme Court also restricted state governments from filing any other FIRs against the actress and the director regarding the promotional video. It also issued a notice to the Telangana government along with others on the basis of a petition from Varrier.

Varrier is a Bachelors of Commerce student from Kerala and lodged a FIR to seek protection from complaints claiming that the lyrics of the song 'Manikya Malaraya Poovi' from the movie was "offensive" and had "violated the religious sentiment of a particular community".

"The criminal complaints have been instituted by various fringe groups based on a distorted and incorrect interpretation of the song in the states of Telangana, Maharashtra and similar complaints are likely from other non-Malayalam speaking states as well," Varrier had mentioned in her plea which was filed through her advocate.

Varrier had become a celebrity overnight after a video of her winking went viral on 14February. A few other videos from the film’s song too made an appearance after the ‘wink’ video. Varrier has even beaten Sunny Leone as the most searched celebrity.