The viral wink babe Priya Prakash Varrier grabs another endorsement deal - view pics

They say once you go viral on the internet, nothing can stop you. Such is the case with the winking sensation of India.

One of India's cutest internet sensations Priya Prakash Varrier seems to have bagged another ad. The pretty Malayalam actress was in Film City to shoot for a commercial, reports suggest. Looking all bright, Priya was snapped in a parrot-green one-piece, quite in a tired mood.

For the uninitiated, Priya became a household name soon after a video clip from the Malayalam song Manikya Malaraya Poovi from Omar Lulu's Malayalam movie Oru Adaar Love went viral on social media earlier this year. She made netizens go crazy with her captivating expressions and killer wink.

The babe who has over 6.2 million followers on Instagram has become a hot favourite of big brands that look forward to having her as their brand ambassador. She recently appeared in a TVC for a chocolate bar brand.

Priya was signed for the film to play a small role. But ever since a clip featuring Priya went viral, the makers decided to extend her role, reports suggest. They have made her role in the film meatier to make the most of her popularity. The script and climax have reportedly been changed to give her more prominence.

Until then, see you soon Priya!