Wink queen Priya Prakash Varrier wants to be known as a good actor

With a wink and her kittenish smile, Priya Prakash Varrier has become the national crush. But the debutante wishes to go beyond just enjoying her newfound fame and hopes to have a lasting acting career. The 18-year-old college student has become and internet sensation with her appearance in the Mani Manikya Malaraya Poovi song from the film Oru Adaar Love (A Superb Love Story). A portion of the video clip of the song has gone viral and catapulted her to national fame, taking her Instagram following to a whopping 3.3m.

"I would like to be known as a good actor rather than being known as the wink queen. This is a new feeling. But I am happy. The song has received good response," she told PTI.

Varrier further added, "Our director told us that the 30-second shot should be a memorable one and we followed his vision. I never expected that it would become such a big hit. It is a school-centric film. We are discussing love, crushes and friendship. Love in the time of schooling is the theme of the film.” The wink queen recently got an Amul tribute too, which is considered an ultimate pop culture treatment by the marketing gurus.

Veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor also took to Twitter to join the wagon of millions of her fans.

I predict huge Stardom for this girl. Priya Warrier. So expressive,coy coquettish yet innocent. My dear Priya, you going to give all others in your age group a run for their money. God Bless and the best to you! Mere time mein naheen ayeen aap! Kyon? Lol pic.twitter.com/laYL1YE3Me — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) February 16, 2018

The actress who has Bollywood dreams, counts Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shah Rukh Khan among her favourites. Priya’s father works as a Central Excise officer and her mother is a home-maker. Despite coming from a simple background, the young lady insists acting was her dream and would like to balance it with her studies. "Coming to films was a big dream of mine. But I never thought that from a single scene and a single movie, I will get recognised so much. It was all unexpected. I like Deepika Padukone very much. I would like to work with her. I want to work in Bollywood films and earn fame," she told television channels.

The actor says that she is open to working in any industry even as her instant fame has brought her a few new offers. And while the song enjoys much fame, the film has run into trouble as the Hyderabad Police has registered a case on a complaint that the lyrics of the song had allegedly hurt Muslim religious sentiments. The film's director Omar Lulu says that there is nothing objectionable in the song, hence it will not be removed. "I don't know much about this. I don't have any idea," she said when asked about the controversy.

Oru Adaar Love also stars Siyadh Shahjahan and Noorin Shereef sharing space with Priya and Roshan. The romantic comedy is currently under production in Kochi and is expected to get a June release.