Winking girl Priya Prakash Varrier bags a deal worth Rs 1 crore?

On Friday, pictures of the internet's favourite winking sensation Priya Prakash Varrier exiting from an endorsement shoot went viral. Ever since her viral video broke the internet, Priya has seen receiving really lucrative offers. Of course, because she now enjoys a popularity that can be banked upon. And now we hear, the latest endorsement deal might have fetched her as much Rs 1 crore!

A report in Bollywood Life suggests that the deal got her a whopping amount. “She shot for the commercial on Friday morning. It was a heavily guarded shoot, as it marks her debut in the national ad-space. We have been informed that she has been paid around Rs 1 crore to endorse the brand. That’s a huge sum for a newcomer," a brand expert told the entertainment portal.

Priya rose to fame with her popular song Manikya Malaraya Poovi composed by Shaan Rahman. There were also rumours of her signing a Hindi film. She was even approached by PINK director Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury for a film but she hasn't given her nod for a film yet.

Well, she makes up her mind on films, it is good to know that she is getting such great offers in the world of endorsements.

Great going, winking girl!