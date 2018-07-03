Winking sensation Priya Varrier's Oru Adaar Love lands in controversy; shooting of the film stalled

Director Omar Lulu’s ‘Oru Adaar Love’ is one project that took everybody by surprise, with the song ‘Manikya Malaraaya Poovi’ breaking the internet thanks to its duo Priya Prakash Varrier and Roshan Abdul Rahoof. The ‘wink’ scene from the song set the video trending, with love flowing in from all sides of the nation.

Paying heed to the love the song brought in, producer Ouseppachan advised director Omar to change the script and add more scenes of the young pair in order to meet public expectations. In a recent interview, director Omar has stated that producer Ouseppachan asked him to modify the script in such a way that the film has only Priya and Roshan in lead roles, with the rest of the cast slotted as supporting characters. Initially, Omar had written the film as a college campus movie with 6 main leads (3 pairs).

The director is now caught in a web where he is unable to proceed with the shoot of the film, as the producer is not willing to release funds until and unless the script is rewritten giving more importance to the new glittery stars. While the project was initially shot with another girl as the female lead, the first half has now been re-shot with Priya Varrier in that place. This, in turn, has shot up the budget of the film from the planned mark of 3.5 crores to more than 5 crores.

Director Omar has raised a complaint with the Kerala Film Producers Association, who have asked him to submit his script on July 15. The end result of this film remains unattained for now.