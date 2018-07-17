Yuvan Shankar Raja gets mass response at Mammootty's Peranbu audio launch

The audio and teasers of director Ram's upcoming film Peranbu were launched on Sunday evening in Chennai at the Kalaivanar Arangam auditorium and the excitement was tangible. 'Mega Star' Mammootty plays the lead role and graced the event too. Among the other actors who attended this Yuvan Shankar Raja musical were Anjali and 'Thanga Meengal' Sadhana.

The launch event revealed that Peranbu, which is set in the backdrop of Kodaikanal, is a deeply emotional drama about a father, his special girl child and her caretaker. The visuals and music are of an extraordinary standard. Sadhana's miraculous performance as the special child and Mammootty's restrained 'master class' are hard to miss. Peranbu has already won rave reviews in international film festivals at Shanghai and Rotterdam. The very skilled Theni Eshwar took the cinematographers role for this film.

Yuvan was given a rousing welcome by his fans at the event, who cheered him on akin to a big mass hero. When a fan asked him if he ever regrets not getting any big awards till date, Yuvan said that the love of fans and the acceptance of the audience more than compensates for the lack of recognition from awards. Yuvan also thanked Mammootty for accepting this film and giving it a large audience due to his stature.

Director Ram and Yuvan also emotionally reminisced about late lyricist Na.Muthukumar who was an integral part of all their films prior to Peranbu.