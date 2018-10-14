Mommy Ash is happy to see Aradhaya’s bonding relationship with the paparazzi

Celebrities and paparazzi have a love-hate relationship. While sometimes they love the attention, there have been times when the celebs have complained about the paparazzi. However, superstar Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is happy that her daughter Aradhaya shares a good relationship with the paps.

In an interview with DNA, Aishwarya got candid about Aaradhya being a star kid. The actor shared that while children, who are in the spotlight, tend to lose their innocence, Aaradhya has managed to retain it. Talking about the growing paparazzi culture and her daughter posing for them, this is what Ash had to say, "Now, when I travel abroad, I don’t take help because I can manage Aaradhya on my own. It’s nice to see that today, she is so comfortable with the paparazzi."

View this post on Instagram Circle of Life 💖😍✨ A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on May 12, 2018 at 10:15am PDT

The actor also revealed that she likes to spend time with her daughter, thus drops and picks her up from school. Aradhaya also accompanies her mother on trips abroad and is seen hand in hand at the events.

Talking about star kids being paparazzi’s favourite, Taimur Ali Khan, Inaya Ali Khan, Abram Khan, Misha Kapoor are the shutterbug’s favourite who respond with their cute innocent smiles.