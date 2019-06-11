Divya Ramnani June 11 2019, 5.15 pm June 11 2019, 5.15 pm

It’s that time of the year when all the Mumbaikars gear up to the welcome monsoon after a sweltering summer. And, rains, in Mumbai, are synonymous with never-ending traffic jams, lots of laziness, romance and, of course, some garam pakoras and other fried delicacies along with a cup of hot tea. Well, it won’t be wrong to say that rain makes desi food taste a lot better, for some reason. On that note, in.com got in touch with some of your favourite stars and quizzed them up on their favourite monsoon munchies and their answers won’t surprise you because… it’s all about the combination of rain and pakoras!

Have a look at some of our celebrities and their favourite monsoon snacks:

#1 Diljit Dosanjh

Singer-turned-actor Diljit Dosanjh has become everyone’s favourite, thanks to his adorable smile and child-like personality. The Udta Punjab actor revealed that he has a soft corner for fritters and that’s how he celebrates monsoon. He said, “I love eating pakoras. In Punjab, I celebrate monsoon by binging on different kind of pakoras.”

#2 Shweta Tripathi

She won our hearts with a critically-acclaimed Masaan. Shweta Tripathi, who is known as ‘battatawada’ on Twitter, revealed her favourite snack and, now we know why she chose that name. She replied saying, “Battawada!! With the Mirchi powder and masala chai. Garam, garam.” Well, that wasn’t it for Shweta, she added, “Another favourite item is Mirchi bhaijiya. If I see one, I can’t resist.”

#3 Rohit Roy

Rohit Roy is a popular name across both TV and films, and his last outing was Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year 2. Upon being asked about his favourite monsoon delicacy, Rohit, who is an ardent fitness freak, confessed that he goes on cheat binging during rains. The actor said, “Although I am very particular about what I eat, rains is the one season I let loose! Onion bhaijiya (homemade) and chai being my favourite, I prefer sitting out in my balcony and looking at the raging sea! Garma garam Sardar’s pav bhaji comes a close second!” That sounds delicious, Rohit!

View this post on Instagram Eid Mubarak 🤗🤗 A post shared by Rohit Roy (@rohitroy500) on Jun 4, 2019 at 10:02pm PDT

#4 Karan Tacker

The handsome hunk Karan Tacker is every girl’s crush. We have seen him in popular TV shows like Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa among others. Like a majority of us, Tacker’s preference, too, seems to be tea and fritters, as he said, “Chai and pakoras are my go-to snack!”

#5 Divya Kumar Khosla

Actor-turned-director Divya Kumar Khosla is one avid pakora fan, however, there should variety. She said, “During rains, I binge on mixed pakoras.” Interesting!

#6 Zareen Khan

Zareen Khan, who made her debut alongside Salman Khan in Veer, too, is a part of the pakora gang. On being asked about her monsoon snack rather ‘cheat meal’, she said, “My fav snack to binge on (rather cheat on my diet with) in the rains are Mirchi ke pakoras with garam chai”

#7 Sikander Kher

While a lot of people have their munching-in-monsoon plans ready, Bollywood actor Anupam Kher’s son Sikander Kher is one exception. He responded saying, “Unfortunately, I don’t binge on anything regardless of the weather… or should I say, fortunately.” Okay, then!