Most expensive wedding of South Indian Celebrities

We know that weddings in India are a very prestigious event in anyone’s life. Everyone tends to go the extra mile to celebrate the best day of their lives. If you think that the big fat weddings are becoming things of past, you should check out this list of most popular and expensive weddings of South Indian celebrities.

Sneha and Prasanna

The couple got married in a traditional South Indian wedding ceremony. Sneha looked gorgeous in her wedding attire with 22 karat gold jewelry worth Rs. 2 lakh. Her Addgai Patkam was priced at Rs. 6 lakh.

Brahmani Reddy and Rajeev Reddy

Rajeev Reddy, son of Vikram Deva Reddy, a Hyderabad businessman married Brahmani last year in November. This wedding is the most expensive wedding of that year as according to some reports, Rs. 500 crore was spent on it.

Surya and Jyothika

Surya is one of the most popular and celebrated Tamil actors of current generations. It was obvious that when he was going to marry, it would be in style. Both the actors are very popular Tamil stars, who have a large fan base. Jyothika, wore a saree worth Rs. 3 lakh and stole all the limelight.

Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy

Allu Arjun, one of the most famous Telugu actors, married Sneha Reddy who is the daughter of Telangana educationist, Kanchara Chandrasekhar Reddy. The total expenses of their wedding were said to be over Rs. 100 crore.

Ram Charan Tej and Upasana Kamineni

Ram Charan married the grand-daughter of the Chairman of Apollo Hospital Upasana Kaamineni. Many big celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan. Boney Kapoor, Rajnikanth etc attended their wedding ceremony. Even the wedding card which was designed by the bride’s aunt was around Rs. 1200 each.

Dhanush and Aishwarya

When superstar Rajnikanth’s daughter Aishwarya married Dhanush, it was a grand affair. Many celebrities from Bollywood like Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, and Hema Malini attended the wedding. The spendings on the marriage were kept private but we can surely guess the marriage to be a very lavish affair.

Jr. N.T.R. and Lakshmi

Jr. N.T.R. and Lakshmi tied the knot in 2011. Their wedding was a regal celebration. Thousands of fans thronged the venue to catch a glimpse of the A1 Star and his gorgeous bride. The whole wedding fest cost around Rs. 100 crore including Rs. 18 crore that was spent on Kalyana Mandap and wedding invites which cost Rs. 3000 per invite.

Well looks like not just in films, but our south celebs live a lavish life in real too.