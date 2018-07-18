Voot's Feet Up With The Stars makes sipping coffee and spilling secrets more interesting

No offence, but we've had plenty of coffee on the couch. Right? How about getting a bit more 'comfy'? Umm... a cosier sofa, cosier company and cosy tricks to tickle your cosiest secrets? Well, it's just what the doctor ordered and look like Voot has delivered.

The streaming app brings to you Feet Up With The Stars, an original web and TV talk show that catches some of our favourite celebrities in their most honest self. The trailer is out now, and it looks like a hell lot of fun!

Designer Anaita Shroff Adjania who wears the host's cap is definitely going to make it saucier than a plain-vanilla chat show and more fun-filled than your usual roast. The trailer shows glimpses of Karan Johar, Jacqueline Fernandez, Malaika Arora, Ayushmann Khurrana, Radhika Apte, Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aryaan. We're pretty sure there are many more to follow!

Oh, and did we tell you this? Their secrets will be under an oath!