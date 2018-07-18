Move over AB, AK and SRK here's the new coolest filmy acronym of all

Bollywood and acronyms go hand in hand. There's Big B and there's AB. There's RK and there's SRK. Aamir is AK, so is Akshay. We have a singer and an actor in KK and if you add an R you get KRK. Karan Johar is KJo who has a 2AM friend in Bebo. That last one is not an acronym but you get the picture right? So we were surprised to see a KLY trending. Dude! KL-WHY haven't we heard of him, we wondered. One click and "Aankhein Khul Gaye Bro" because this here was the baap of all filmy acronyms. Bhojpuri star -- Khesari Lal Yadav. Who was probably born Kesari but then the numerology bug bit him and he became KHESARI. Khesari ... from the epiglottis.

So we dug deeper. Deeper into the social world of this superstar who we had totally missed. Until now. Who could have THUNK! what we had been missing.

'CHAIN' SE SO RAHE HO TOH JAAG JAO! BAPPI KA BAAP KLY

SAANS BHI KABHI ANDAR THI: BEFORE AND AFTER

KLY ON TUESDAY

KLY ON SATURDAY

Khesari from the epiglottis was trending for his latest film Meri Jung Mera Faisla. Literal translation: My struggle, my decision. We had been WARNED!