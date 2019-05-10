MS Dhoni biopic: Not Disha Patani but THIS actress was to star in the film opposite Sushant Singh Rajput

Abhishek Singh May 10 2019, 11.52 pm May 10 2019, 11.52 pm

The year 2016 saw Disha Patani make her grand debut in Bollywood with MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. While the film was based on the former Indian cricket team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s life, Disha Patani played reel life love interest of MSD in the film became an overnight sensation. Disha Patani became the national crush of youngsters and continues to rule the young hearts. But did you know that Disha Patani was not the first choice to play Priyanka Jha’s role in the MSD biopic? Shocked? So are we.

In an amusing revelation, actor Rakul Preet revealed that she was earlier to play Disha’s part in the film but had to back out of the film last moment because of date issues. “My Telugu films released before Yaariyan and it just so happened that it became a hit and I was packed with work. I shot for Ramesh Sippy’s Shimla Mirchi with Raj but that didn’t release. I was supposed to do MS Dhoni: The Untold Story but the dates didn’t work out, everything was done but the production had changes in their shooting schedule and at the same time I was shooting for big films in south which starred Ram Charan Teja, Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu and I couldn’t adjust my dates so I had to walk out of the film.”

Clearly, Rakul’s unavailability worked as a blessing in disguise for Disha Patani and she got the best debut platform one could have asked for. Disha then went ahead to star in Kung Fu Yoga, Baaghi 2 and will soon be seen in Bharat which stars Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Tabu, Jackie Shroff, Sunil Grover and others.

Directed by Akiv Ali, the Luv Ranjan and T- Series produced De De Pyaar de which stars Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Rakul Preet in the lead releases on May 17.