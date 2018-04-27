MS Dhoni carrying out daddy duties will make you go aww

Dads like MS Dhoni are always on the move, getting things done but having little time for their families. But no matter who he is, a dad loves his daddy duties. After scripting another win for the Chennai Super Kings, Dhoni was back home with his daughter carry out all the duties that dads do – like blow drying Ziva’s hair.

In the short clip on Instagram, Captain Cool is seen holding a blow-dryer and diligently drying Ziva’s hair. He does it ever so patiently, and with such care that only a devoted dad can master. Ziva, on the other hand, seems to be enjoying the attention she’s receiving from her father.

Ziva too plays the ‘daddy’s little girl’ role perfectly. Stealing the cuteness title from Shah Rukh Khan’s son AbRam, Ziva is often seen cheering for her daddy dearest from the stands.

In the match between the Chennai Super Kings and Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore, Dhoni’s side chased a massive total of 206 runs. Dhoni was at his very best, sending the ball out of the park seven times, as the visitors won by five wickets. Dhoni ended the match in style as he usually does - with a six. For Indians watching the IPL, this would be serious blast of nostalgia. Anyone remember the 2011 World Cup final?

Dhoni is an explosive cricketer with a cool mindset, striking fear at the opposition. But once at home, he is just another dad. The former India captain often shares adorable pictures of his daughter on social media, enough to melt event the steeliest hearts.