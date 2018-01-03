MS Subbulakshmi’s daughter, Radha Viswanathan, passes away at 83

Carnatic vocalist Radha Viswanathan passed away at a private hospital in Chennai late on Tuesday night, January 2. She was the daughter of renowned classical singer MS Subbulakshmi.

Radha, 83, developed breathing related complications following which she was admitted to the Fortis hospital on Tuesday morning. She died late on Tuesday night. She used to accompany her mother Subbulakshmi, a Bharat Ratna award winner, during her concerts, including overseas events, for decades. Her son, V Shrinivasan, took to Facebook to share the news.

Radha is survived by sons V Chandrasekhar and Shrinivasan and daughter Subhalakshmi and two granddaughters S Aishwarya and S Saundarya. Shrinivasan’s wife Geetha told Hindustan Times that her mother-in-law used to develop chest congestion during winter seasons and this time her condition deteriorated and the end came at 11:50 pm. Shrinivasan recalled that his mother, who had a history of Tuberculosis Meningitis since 1982, was “a fighter right to her end.”

“For 36 years, she fought against physical adversities but never ever complained about the pain she suffered. She bore her sufferings with a smile. We have lots and lots to learn from her,” he added.

Shrinivasan said, as the ‘Venkatesa Suprabatham’, ‘Vishnu Sahasranama’ and ‘Bhaja Govindam’ play out in millions of temples and homes across the world, the voice of Radha will be heard, inseparable from the voice of her legendary mother. MS Subbulakshmi passed away in December 2004 at the age of 88.​