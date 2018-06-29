MUAH! Newlyweds Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla seal their wedding with a kiss of love

Want to have a look at what a happily married a couple looks like? Then take a look at Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla. The two, who tied the knot on June 21 are here to restore your faith in love.

While the two got hitched in a fairytale wedding at the Woodville Palace in Shimla, their reception party that was held yesterday (June 28), also looks no less than a celebration of love and happiness. It was a super grand bash held in Mumbai with who’s who of TV industry under one roof. Right from Drashti Dhami, Shakti Arora to Vivian D’Sena among others, many A-listers came to bless the couple. But the highlight of the night was surely the moment when Rubina and Abhinav took the centre stage to pour in few words about each other, before sealing the moment with a hug and a kiss of love.

Have a look:

Adorable, isn’t it? Further, we love how everyone couldn’t settle with one kiss and started rooting for one more. And there…there…Rubina and Abhinav shared yet another beautiful kiss looking into each other’s eyes. Surely this night of togetherness along with your loved ones around is the thing one can never forget.

Congrats to the newlyweds. May they grow old together.