Mukkabaaz reviews: The return of Anurag Kashyap

It looks like Anurag Kashyap may have finally delivered a film that will work at the box office. The maverick has been delivering some duds in the recent past, some very expensive ones. His latest, Mukkabaaz, seems to be the return of the most edgy filmmaker of our times. The reviews of the film are out and at least one top reviewer thinks that it is Anurag’s greatest film.

In his review Raha Sen writes, “Kashyap is at his absolute best in Mukkabaaz, all heart and heartland, a movie made with a vintage filmi sensibility but highly modern skills. And a story that bleeds. The love is pulpy and the revenge served up with masala, and that treatment takes this vital narrative farther.”

Heart and heartland comes easy to Kashyap who gave us films like Gangs of Wasseypur, Dev D and Gulal. His last two films though were absolute disasters. The very expensive Bombay Velvet in 2015 and Raman Raghav 2.0 in 2016. With Mukkabaaz he seems to have found his voice once again.

Shubhra Gupta, another top critic, has this to say. “Kashyap’s ability to name names is important, especially now when Bollywood is being shoved back into la la land. Naming and shaming in today’s India is a badge of honor, and being able to place the elephant in the room is a win, straight-up. In that sense, Mukkabaaz is neither an Indian version of Rocky nor Raging Bull, which can quite easily be called ‘boxing movies’. Mukkabaaz is its own film.”

This Friday also sees the release of Kaalakaandi which has opened to great reviews. Looks like 2018 is the year of the small films but that’s too early to say. Monday box office will throw a clearer picture. For now, though, these critics want you to spend your money well.