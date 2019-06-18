Abhishek Singh June 18 2019, 9.41 pm June 18 2019, 9.41 pm

While Karan Johar is widely known for his larger than life love stories and big sets, filmmaker Sanjay Gupta is known for his gangster stories. The directors last release Kaabil starring Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam was a hit and he has had his ups and downs on the professional front. Sanjay has some of the best gangster films like Shootout at Lokhandwala and Shootout at Wadala to his credit. The filmmaker will soon get the best names of Bollywood together for his film, Mumbai Saga. In an exclusive conversation with in.com, the director went into the details as to how the movie came into existence.

“I came across this story when I was doing research about my previous film and the topic excited me. I wanted to make a film on this subject but didn’t want to rush. The story revolves depicts the Mumbai of 1980’s 90’ when Mumbai was Bombay. While today it’s the law and order, back in those days’ gangsters, politicians, mill owners controlled the city. I met this person through a common friend and he narrated me the whole story. The film’s story is of the world when no one was even aware of Dawood Ibrahim and how gradually it changed the dynamics of Bombay which later on went to become Mumbai,” said Sanjay on the story of the film.

Last week, the filmmakers announced the major casting coup Bollywood has seen in the last few years. The film will see John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi, Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, Pratiek Babbar, Rohit Roy and others in pivotal roles. Talking about the star cast, Sanjay stated that every character in the film plays a crucial part in the film’s story. “This has happened for the first time that I have not narrated any actor their roles. I just called them and said that I have an interesting role for them and they agreed to it. Every actor will be seen playing an important character in the film,”