Mumbai’s Malabar Hill resident leaves all her money to Sanjay Dutt

Bollywood celebrities are used to absolute adulation from fans. The constant gaze and following from fans has long been a part of stardom but it is not always that stars enjoy it. At times, fans cross lines of sanity in their blind adulation which often leads to uncomfortable situations for stars. Actor Sanjay Dutt was the recent star to come across an alarming fan surprise. A 62-year-old woman willed all her possessions to the actor.

The contents of Nishi Harishchandra Tripathi’s will was shared with her family members only after her prayer service. Shocked family members were in the dark about the Malabar Hills resident’s wishes. Her wish was brought to light with the family members by Bank of Baroda officials who shared a number of letters exchanged between Tripathi and the bank.

Dutt was in for a shock when he was told that Tripathi’s assets had been willed to him. He denied knowing her and refused to make any claims to what has been left behind by Tripathi. “We have communicated that Sanjay Dutt will be seeking no claim on the belongings and will adhere to any legal proceedings necessary to transfer the valuables back to the family,” Dutt’s attorney Subhash Jadhav told Mumbai Mirror.

The actor later told Mumbai Mirror, “As actors, we are used to fans naming their children after us, chasing us down the street and even giving us gifts. But this has shocked me. I will not be claiming anything. I did not know Nishi and I am very overwhelmed by the entire incident to speak about it.”