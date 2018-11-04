Musical genius A R Rahman considered committing suicide in his younger days

Allahrakka Rahman (professionally known as AR Rahman) took to music at a very young age as his father, RK Shekhar, was a film-score composer. When Rahman was nine, his father passed away. The renting of his father's musical equipment provided the family with some monetary relief, but it wasn't enough. Rahman routinely missed school for work in order to support his family. His journey to become a musical maestro hasn't been without its ups and downs. The Oscar-winning composer mentions that initial low phase of his career helped him emerge braver.

“Up until 25, I used to think about suicide. Most of us feel they are not good enough. Because I lost my father, there was this void... There were so many things happening. (But) that in a way made me more fearless. Death is a permanent thing for everyone. Since everything created has an expiry date, so why be afraid of anything?” Rahman told PTI.

“Before that, things were dormant so maybe it (the feeling) manifested then. Because of my father’s death and the way he was working, I didn’t do many movies. I got 35 movies and I did two. Everyone wondered ‘How are you going to survive? You have everything, grab it.’ I was 25 then. I couldn’t do that. It’s like eating everything. You become numb. So even if you eat small meals, make it fulfilling,” he adds.