Naagin 3: Ruhi/Bela and Vikrant’s love saga to be seen again on the supernatural show?

Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 3 is on the top of the TRP charts and the reason is of course the high-voltage drama on the fictional show. But then there are fans of Rajat Tokas who were desperately missing him on the show, and hey, there’s a good news for them. As per reports, the handsome lad will soon be seen for a while on the supernatural show.

As per an unofficial promo of the upcoming episode, it seems there will be a full moon night and Vikrant (Rajat Tokas) will be back to see his lady love, Ruhi. Well, he had promised that he would be back on a full moon night so Bela goes to the old haveli to meet his love, and maybe the upcoming episode might surprise one and all.

Rajat Tokas’ character was killed in the first episode to start off the saga of revenge. However, with speculations that Vish (Anita Hassanandani) and he had an affair behind Bela’s back, it will be interesting to see if he has come to meet her and not Bela (Surbhi Jyoti).

So fans brace up yourself as we expect the upcoming episodes of Naagin 3 to pour in loads of zeher. *hissssssssssss*