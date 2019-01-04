Nakuul Mehta will soon go on a movie date with his wife on Valentines Day, thanks to Ranveer Singh

Enthu cutlet Ranveer Singh has already become the 150 crore club member after Simmba’s huge success at the box office. The actor who is currently in a roaring phase in Bollywood is in no mood to stop. The teaser of the hit machine’s next, Gully Boy was out a few hours back and without a doubt, it's creating a hell lot of buzz on social media. Even Singh’s pals from the industry are going gaga over his rapping skills in the teaser. Now, looks like TV actor Nakuul Mehta is extremely impressed with Ranveer's Gully avatar and has already planned to go for the film with his wife Jankee Parekh.

Flaunting his Ishqbaaaz andaz, Nakuul took to his Twitter handle and asked her wifey out for a movie date. Just like we see it on the silver screen, Nakuul wrote ‘Valentines Day chalegi kya’ tagging his beloved wife. For the unaware, Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy is set to release on February 14, 2018, i.e the love day. Isn't it a cute gesture on Nakuul's part to flash PDA for his better half on the micro-blogging site?

The #GullyBoyteaser is absolute amazeballs and this Khilji/Simba/Ranveer guy is off the hook in every sense of the word. 👏🙋‍♂️ Valentine's day chalegi kya @JANK_EE ? https://t.co/XSA6k4Hkdj — Nakuul Mehta (@NakuulMehta) January 4, 2019

Fans got really sad when the news of Nakuul Mehta’s hit TV show Ishqbaaaz coming to an end broke on the internet. But later it was reported that the television show is going to take a generation leap and is not going off the air. On the same show, Nakuul is currently seen playing the role of Shivaansh Singh Oberoi, son of Shivaay and Anika. But hey Nakuul do not miss to post your movie review of Gully Boy, we will be waiting. *hehehe*