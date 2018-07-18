Narcos Mexico: With a new poster and a few plot details, the fourth season looks promising

Netflix’s popular drug trafficking drama Narcos is getting an extreme makeover for its upcoming fourth season. The series is relaunching as Narcos: Mexico, which will move the narrative from Colombia to Mexico and feature an all new storyline and cast. The streaming giant has revealed a first look of the upcoming series with actors Michael Peña and Diego Luna on opposite ends of the drug war.

#NarcosMexico First Look: Witness the rise of the Guadalajara Cartel in the 1980s as Félix Gallardo (@diegoluna_) takes the helm, unifying traffickers in order to build an empire and evade DEA agent Kiki Camarena (Michael Peña). pic.twitter.com/qiQlxlKIew — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) July 18, 2018

Narcos: Mexico is set in the 1980s and tracks the rise of the Guadalajara Cartel, led by Félix Gallardo (Luna). Gallardo built the cartel into Mexico’s biggest drug empire. Peña stars as DEA agent Kiki Camarena, who moves his family from California to Guadalajara and is assigned the Guadalajara Cartel case. The two characters’ fates become intertwined as their battle gives way to the modern drug trade.

Along with the plot the makers have also released the poster which is quite intriguing. Have a look:

As seen in the poster, Narcos has reconstructed the story of the famous trafficker Pablo Escobar. Narcos: Mexico will follow the story of the rise of the Guadalajara cartel, while an agent of the American DEA discovers the dangers that run when facing the Mexican narcos.

Woah, grab a bowl of popcorn guys and plug in your headphones as this is going to be one hell of an interesting ride.