Naseeruddin Shah slams and praises Virat Kohli in one sentence
December 17 2018

The Indian cricket team captain, Virat Kohli, is well-known for his off-field aggression. His behaviour has been a topic of discussion and debates. The cricketer is often bashed for his unapologetic behaviour. The latest person to criticise the sportsperson is Naseeruddin Shah. The actor took to his Facebook and said, “Virat K is not only the worlds best batsman but also the worlds worst behaved player. His cricketing brilliance pales beside his arrogance and bad manners.. And I have no intention of leaving the country by the way.”

This, undoubtedly, didn’t go well with his fans as they trolled the Wednesday actor out and about.

It was only recently when Kohli was trolled for an unexpected stint. In a video, Virat Kohli bashed a fan who said that he likes English and Australian batsmen more than the current Indian players. Kohli advised the fan to leave the country and the rest is history.

On the professional front, Virat Kohli is currently performing at the ongoing Test series.