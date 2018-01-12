Natalie Portman to be in astro flick Pale Blue Dot

Hollywood never stops churning space flicks, but this time it has a different take altogether, giving the VFX generated star filled skies a break. Joining the list of Jennifer Lawrence, Sandra Bullock and others who have space travelled on screen, will be joining Natalie Portman. The Black Swan star will reportedly replace Reese Whitherspoon in an astronaut flick.

The Variety reported that the star will feature in ‘Pale Blue dot’ after conflicting schedules of Whitherspoon with Big Little Lies season 2 stopped her from taking up the role. However, she will continue to co-produce it with Bruna Papandrea.

Unlike other astro movies, Pale Blue Dot will show little of space. It will concentrate on the life a renowned astronaut after she returns to earth following a long space voyage. Astronauts are reported to face difficulties while adjusting to life back on earth. The film explores the theory that astronauts who spend long periods of time in space begin to lose their sense of reality when they return home. The movie even features a love triangle for the married astronaut as she feels disconnected with her family following her return.

The movie is being directed by Noah Hawley, director of Fargo and Legion for production house Fox Searchlight. The plot penned by Brian C. Brown and Elliott DiGuiseppi was inspired from a true-life incident when a female mission specialist tried to kidnap a rival in 2007.

Portman will next be seen in Annihilation, Paramount and Skydance’s sci-fi thriller from Alex Garland.