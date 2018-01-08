Natalie Portmans snide remark shows Golden Globes fallacy for female directors

Celebrities at the Golden Globe this year took every opportunity to point out to sexism in practice in Hollywood. The one person who took it to a different level with her snide observation was actress Natalie Portman. While presenting the award for Best Director, the actress announced, “And now, here are the all male nominees.” Her remark was a scathing attack at the Golden Globe’s poor representation when it comes to female directors.

Natalie Portman went into savage mode and poor Guillermo del Toro never saw it coming pic.twitter.com/DF0BAcReSt — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) January 8, 2018

Portman’s observation was in sync with women at the Golden Globe who were making strong statements to support victims of sexual assault and harassment at the red carpet by wearing black, but it seemed women had been snubbed at the Best Director’s nomination list which is put together by Hollywood Foreign Press Association. Despite having strong female creations this year like Ladybird by Greta Gerwig, Mudbound by Dee Ree and Wonder Woman by Patty Jenkins, female directors were amiss in the final nomination. Twitter was quick to notice Portman's quick jibe.

Natalie Portman dropping the truth like #timesUp pic.twitter.com/IzPADsKDlS — Gina Rodriguez (@HereIsGina) January 8, 2018

"And here are the all-male nominees" says Natalie Portman SO GUTSY & RUDE, as she presents the best-director nominees. Whoa. — Emily Nussbaum (@emilynussbaum) January 8, 2018

THINGS NATALIE PORTMAN DID: A) THAT. — Hispanic Pixie Dream Girl (@mathewrodriguez) January 8, 2018

Instantly immortal phrase from Natalie Portman, about the directing award candidates: "Here are the all-male nominees." — jodikantor (@jodikantor) January 8, 2018

Female directors at the Best Director category of the Golden Globes have always been a rare sighting. In the award’s long history of 74 years, women have been nominated only seven times in the category and won only once. Barbara Streisand won the award in 1984 for Yentl, 33 years ago. When she took to the stage to present the best picture, drama, she made sure she let others know of the facts, “Backstage I heard they said I was the only woman … to get the best director award, and you know, that was 1984: That was 34 years ago. Folks, time’s up! We need more women directors and more women to be nominated for best director. There are so many films out there that are so good directed by women.”

Here to present our final award of the night is someone who needs no introduction... @BarbraStreisand! She introduces the nominees for Best Motion Picture - Drama. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/Q946KYUjvH — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 8, 2018

Being a female director in Hollywood is tough job as they make up only 7% of the top 250 films, partly because studios refuse to back them citing inability to handle big budget movies and the stress that comes with it, reported TIME. Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins, however, broke that myth by creating the highest grossing superhero film.Bold statements with Time’s Up and #MeToo ruffled Hollywood in 2017 but its effect in terms of seeing women diversify Hollywood is yet to take place.