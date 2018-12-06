National Award winner Gajendra Ahire's Dear Molly gets an Oscar screening

National Award winning filmmaker and scriptwriter Gajendra Ahire’s latest, Dear Molly, will get an Oscar screening in Los Angeles, USA in December. The film is an Indo-Swedish collaboration that has been shot in English and Hindi. The film will be screened at select theatres in Los Angeles, specifically for the Oscar screening. ‘Dear Molly’ is a stunningly poignant story based on a father-daughter relationship. The film explores the journey of a daughter in search of her father in Sweden. Shot extensively in Sweden, some of the minor portions of the film were shot in and around Maharashtra.

‘Dear Molly’ features Gurbani Gill as Molly who makes her debut along with well-known Marathi actors Alok Rajwade, Mrinmayee Godbole and Ashwini Giri and a prominent Swedish cast comprising Lia Boysen and Chris Holmgren among others.

Excited at the prospect of a special screening for the Oscar jury, Gajendra Ahire said, “It is an honour for ‘Dear Molly’ to have a special Oscar screening. It’s a very special film that I have shot in different languages but the essence remains the same. It is the English version that is being screened in Los Angeles. It's a story of a daughter's search for her father taking cues from a trail of letters he had written to her.”

Producer Praveen Nischol adds, "Dear Molly is a story that will connect with all fathers and daughters. It's shot in different languages that has its own distinct flavour in each language. The credit goes to Gajendra for his master storytelling that makes this such a compelling film to watch."

Produced by Praveen Nischol and Ratan Jain, presented by Manmohan Shetty and Ganesh Jain and directed by Gajendra Ahire, ‘Dear Molly’ is all set for an early 2019 release.