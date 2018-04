National Awards see Sridevi win best actress and Vinod Khanna bestowed Dadasaheb Phalke award

The 65th National Award winners were announced on Friday at Delhi. One of the highest awards for the film industry in the country, the 10 member jury of the awards was headed by director Shekhar Kapur. He was joined by screenwriter Imtiaz Hussain, Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, Rumi Jaffrey, South Indian actress Gautami Tadimalla, lyricist Mehboob, Kannada director P Sheshadri, Ranjit Das, Rajesh Mapuskar, and Tripurari Sharma.

Actress Sridevi was posthumously conferred the Best Actress for her performance in Mom while the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for Lifetime Achievement was given to late actor Vinod Khanna. Pankaj Tripathi, won in Special Mention Award for his role of a CRPF officer in Newton. Here is a list of all the winners at the award.

Best Actor: Riddhi Sen for 'Nagarkirtan'

Best Film: 'Village Rockstars '

Best Supporting Actress: Divya Dutta for 'Irada'

Best Supporting Actor: Fahad Fazil for 'Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum'

Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment: 'Baahubali: The Conclusion'

Best Music Direction:

Songs: AR Rahman for 'Kaatru Veliyidai'

Background Music: AR Rahman for 'Mom'

Best Choreography: 'Gori Tu Latth Maar' from 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha'

Nargis Dutt Award For Best Feature Film On National Integration: 'Dhappa'

Best Hindi Film: 'Newton'

Best Marathi Film: 'Kaccha Limboo'

Best Kannada Film: Hebbettu Ramakka

Best Odiya Film: 'Hello Arsi'

Best Telugu Film: 'Ghazi'

Best Assamese Film: 'Ishu'

Best Bengali Film: 'Mayurakshi'

Best Gujarati Film: 'Dhh'

Best Tamil Film: 'To Let'

Best Malayalam Film: 'Thondimuthalum Drikshakshiyum'

Best Children’s Film: 'Mhorkya'

Special Effects:'Baahubali: The Conclusion'

Best Action Direction: Abbas Ali Moghul for 'Baahubali: The Conclusion'

Best Female Playback Singer: Kaatru Veliyidai for 'Sashasublime' ('Vaan')

Best Male Playback Singer: K.J Yesudas ('Viswasapoorvam Mansoor')

Best Cinematography: 'Bhayanakam'

Special Jury Award: 'Nagarkirtan'

Best Screenplay

Original: Sajeev Pazhoor for 'Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum'

Adapted: Jayaraj for 'Bhayanakam'

Dialogues: Sambit Mohanty for 'Hello Arsi'

Best Production Design: Santhosh Raman for 'Take Off'