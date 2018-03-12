National crush Priya Varrier moves SC; seeks quashing of criminal proceedings in Oru Adaar Love case

India’s national crush and the wink queen Priya Prakash Varrier become an internet sensation overnight when a video of her winking went viral. After complaints erupted against the song which went viral, Priya approached the Supreme Court. She has filed a PIL over a case registered against the song Manikya Malaraya Puvi from the film ‘Oru Adaar Love’ in Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Telangana.

In a plea, her counsel requested the court to list the matter for urgent hearing. The petition is expected to be taken up tomorrow, February 20 by the bench headed by the Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra. According to News18, Priya said the case violates Freedom of Speech and Expression. Not just Priya, but director Omar Lulu has also approached the SC.

“The complaints have been registered by various fringe groups based on a distorted and incorrect interpretation of the Song in the states of Telangana, Maharashtra and similar complaints are likely from other non-Malayalam speaking states as well,” Priya and Omar said in their petition.

Last week, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan defended the song and said that the criticism against it is “not accidental”, and only shows the growing fanaticism towards freedom of art expression. “Intolerance will not be allowed, be it from any quarter”, he posted on Facebook.