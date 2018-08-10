Nausheen Ali Sardar, famous for playing Kkusum doesn't look like herself anymore

Remember TV actress Nausheen Ali Sardar? She shot to fame when she played the titular role in the popular TV show, Kkusum (2001). The actor managed to impress a major set of people with her simple looks. In fact, some of her scenes from the show are still etched in our mind. Back then, she was mostly seen in traditional attire wearing ‘bindis’ and jewellery.

However, now she doesn't look like herself anymore as Nausheen has gone through a massive makeover in the past few years. So much so that she is now unrecognisable. Yes, it's been many years since Kkusum aired its first episode and one doesn't expect her to look exactly the same, but the transformation is quite drastic, to be honest. Check out the pictures she posted on her Instagram a few days back:

Recently, Nausheen had a reunion with her Kkusum co-star Anuj Saxena and the others who were a part of the show. Her last outing on TV was in 2016 as she was seen in &TV's show, Gangaa as Rahat.

Will we see her back on television soon? Well, that is something only Nausheen can answer. What are your thoughts on the actress' transformation? Let us know in the comments below and stay tuned to in.com for all the latest updates from B-town and everything that concerns it.