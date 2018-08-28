Nawazuddin Siddiqui begins work on Tamil film with Rajinikanth’s Thalaivar 165

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is Bollywood’s biggest surprises. The man is a power house of talent and never fails to impress fans with his performances. The actor who rose to fame with director Anurag Kashyap’s 2012 release Gangs of Wasseypur Part 2 has just been getting big and better with every film. After basking in the glory of his last web series the Sacred Games, Nawaz is going all guns and will soon be teaming up with Superstar Rajinikanth for his next film.

The actor on Tuesday took to Twitter and shared the news with his fans and informed them about his next venture in which he will be working with none other than Thalaivar aka Superstar Rajinikanth.

It looks like there’s no stopping Nawazuddin as the actor. In just a few years in the industry, he has worked big stars in Bollywood including the likes of Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Varun Dhawan and others. Now he is ready to conquer the southern terrority.

Reportedly, the film titled is Thalaivar 165 is slated to be an action drama and besides Rajinikanth and Nawazuddin, the film also stars biggies Vijay Sethupathi, Bobby Simha, Simran, Sanath Reddy, Munishkanth, Megha Akash and Deepak Ramesh in pivotal roles.

The current schedule of the film is taking place at Red Hills, Chennai. According to the latest reports, Simran has completed shooting for her portions in the film, while Trisha will be joining the unit soon with her new hairdo. Vijay Sethupathi, who plays the baddie in the film, will shoot for his scenes in the forthcoming schedule which will take place next month in the city of Lucknow.

Acclaimed south director Karthik Subbaraj who is directing the film took to Twitter and congratulated Nawaz for the film and welcomed the Bollywood actor to Tamil cinema.