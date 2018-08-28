image
Tuesday, August 28th 2018
English
Nawazuddin Siddiqui begins work on Tamil film with Rajinikanth’s Thalaivar 165

entertainment

Nawazuddin Siddiqui begins work on Tamil film with Rajinikanth’s Thalaivar 165

abhishek singhabhishek singh   August 28 2018, 6.38 pm
back
Aamir KhanAnurag KashyapBobby SimhaBollywoodDeepak RameshEntertainmentGangs of WasseypurInstagramKarthik SubbarajMegha AkashMunishkanthNawazuddin SiddiquiRajinikanthSacred GamesSalman KhanSanath ReddyShah Rukh KhanSimranThalaivar 165Varun DhawanVijay Sethupathi
nextHrithik Roshan laughs off linkup rumours with Disha Patani in filmy isshtyle
ALSO READ

Sardar se Sadhu: Saif Ali Khan’s latest leaked pictures will leave you dumbfounded

Kanaa audio launch : Sivakarthikeyan does an Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan - here's how

Eid Mubarak: Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Aamir Khan dive deep into festive spirit