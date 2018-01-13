Nawazuddin Siddiqui to star in British web-series McMafia; here’s the first look

The talented actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has wowed us with some excellent performances in 2017 with Babumoshai Bandookbaaz and Mom. This year too his Bollywood calendar looks packed with the sequel of Phobia and Chanda Mama Door Ke lined up for release. The actor is now making his international debut in the digital medium with British web-series McMafia. The BBC produced series will soon start streaming on Amazon Prime and has Nawazuddin Siddiqui play Dilly Mahmood, a vile and corrupt Indian importer.

The eight part series has been created by Hossein Amini and James Watkins, who is also the director. It is inspired by Misha Glenny’s non-fiction book titled ‘McMafia: A Journey Through the Global Criminal Underworld’ and traces the story of the England-raised son of Russian exiles with a mafia history - Alex Godman (Norton). Faye Marsay of Game of Thrones fame will play Alex’s sister in the series.

Hossein Amini, the co-creator of the series had earlier told a website, "The gangsters have changed, they are not in the shadows anymore. They can be bankers, lawyers, government ministers. The line between the underworld and the over world does not exist any longer. The criminal is becoming corporate and the corporate is becoming criminal."

The actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be seen alongside British actor James Norton, Aleksey Serebryakov, Maria Shukshina, Faye Marsay, and Juliet Rylance. McMafia is co-produced by BBC, AMC and Cuba Pictures, in association with Twickenham Studios, and distributed internationally by BBC Worldwide.