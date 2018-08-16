Nayanthara wants to play on-screen Jayalalithaa, is Vijay listening?

Director AL Vijay announced that he is making a biopic on the late J.Jayalalithaa. Ever since the announcement, netizens have been busy suggesting the names of the actresses that could well be a perfect fit for the role. The film will be produced by Vibri Media, who is now busy with the Hindi film '83 starring Ranveer Singh and also the NTR biopic starring Balakrishna, directed by Krish.

During the promotions of her upcoming film Kolamaavu Kokila, lady superstar Nayanthara has revealed that she would love to play the role of Jayalalithaa in the biopic if it does take place. “I don’t know if it would be right if I do it, but every actress would wish to play a particular role, and for me, it is Jayalalithaa amma,” she said.

Nayanthara is currently shooting for her film with Sivakarthikeyan and director Rajesh, in which she plays a dominant and stylish character. Produced by Studio Green, it is being shot at a rapid pace and will be ready for release by early 2019. She is also a part of Thala Ajith’s Viswasam, apart from her women-centric films such as Kolaiyuthir Kaalam. Her immediate next releases, however, are Kolamaavu Kokila and Imaikkaa Nodigal.