NCW backs Tanushree Dutta, files complaint against Nana Patekar and Vivek Agnihotri

The ongoing Tanushree Dutta - Nana Patekar controversy takes a new turn daily. According to the latest development in the case, a fresh complaint has been filed with the National Commission for Women (NCW) on Thursday. The complaint is against Nana Patekar, director Vivek Agnihotri, choreographer Ganesh Acharya, Sam Siddiqui, Rakesh Sarang and other unidentified persons.

The complainant has been filed by an individual named Gaurav Gulati who is an advocate by profession and a social activist in the meantime. The complainant has requested the commission to investigate the allegations of Sexual Assault/Molestation charges levelled by former Miss India and Bollywood actror Tanushree Dutta against the Patekar, Agnihotri and others.

We came across the copies of the complaint made with the NCW by Gaurav, where the details about the incident have been narrated in brief.

In response to the allegations made by Tanushree Dutta, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri has slapped her with a legal notice. Agnihotri has also warned the press to not carry any information without any evidence.

Talking about the incident, according to allegations made by Tanushree Dutta, her Horn Ok Please co-star, Nana Patekar allegedly misbehaved with her during the shoot and as she threatened to walk out of the shoot, she was attacked by members of a political party who had come after Nana Patekar called them to stop her from leaving the shoot.

Earlier, Nana Patekar's team also claimed to have sent a legal notice to Dutta. However, the actress has denied receiving one.

The Aashiq Banaya Aapne actress had spoken about the incident in 2008 but went unheard. Tanushree later quit acting and had moved to the United States and would only return to the country for vacations.

