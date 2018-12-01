Neha Dhupia shares the sweetest picture of Angad Bedi and daughter Mehr

Here's one priceless moment that is totally going to melt your heart. Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia, who recently became parents to a beautiful baby girl, are on cloud nine these days. They simply can't get enough of the newfound joy! Neha shared a picture of the doting daddy and the little one, both enjoying a peaceful slumber together.

Isn't that adorable?

On November 18th, the couple who tied the knot six months back embraced parenthood. Days before Neha actually admitted to being pregnant, the eagle eyes of our paparazzi assumed so. That was later followed by a confirmation.

Also, Angad's presence on his wifey's chat show No Filter Neha was full of interesting revelations. Like the one where he said his parents were upset to learn about Neha's pregnancy before their marriage.

"Bohot jhaad padi. There was silence and then your (Neha) mom got really mad. Thoda dramatic tha mere liye aur bohot jhaad pari," he was heard saying. LOL!

The new mommy is also back to work, within ten days of delivering the baby! In her language, she has started taking 'baby steps' towards her work. She recently shot for a clothing brand